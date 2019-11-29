Nizamabad RTC staff get back to work early morning

The mood was a mix of excitement and nostalgia among the RTC workers in all the six depots in the erstwhile undivided district early this morning as they resumed duties after their 55-day strike. Though all the 2,800 plus workers, including diesel mechanics and employees restarted their work, it will take another couple of days for the fleet of 640 buses to go fully operational.

‘Mental agony more than monetary loss’

“We will try to operate all the buses including 22 Indras and 12 Garudas, but it may take a day or two. The workforce reported to duty in all the depots early this morning. The strike ended on a happy note,” said P. Solomon, Regional Manager (RM), TSRTC. Asked how much was the loss the corporation had incurred in the region, he said the mental agony was more than the monetary loss. “Calculation of monetary loss is complicated,” he said, adding that the increase in ticket price by 20 paise may help make up the loss to an extent.

The RM told The Hindu that the management would definitely pay the September salary to employees but payment of wages for the strike period would be decided at the government level. Meanwhile, temporary employees did not turn up for duties since morning. RTC authorities thanked them for their services during the strike period.

The RTC JAC expressed its gratitude to all the staff, people’s organizations, trade unions, TJAC and Opposition parties for their support all these days.