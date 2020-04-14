Nizamabad reports three cases

Fresh cases of COVID-19 positive cases were reported from four Telangana districts on Monday.

Three more positive cases were reported from Nizamabad, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 52 in the district. Out of the 103 samples sent for tests, 100 tested negative.

Reports of 13 persons who are primary contacts are pending, according to the Collector C. Narayana Reddy. Samples of 63 Markaz returnees and 389 primary contacts were sent for tests and reports of only 13 are pending.

The Collector said the possibility of positive cases among the 13 pending ones could not be ruled out.

The wife and son of Khammam’s second confirmed COVID-19 patient from Quilla locality have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection on Monday taking the count in the district to seven. Incidentally, two more family members of the 63-year-old second coronavirus patient including his daughter-in-law and 10-year-old granddaughter have already tested positive for COVID.

The Quilla area in the district headquarters town has reported as many as five COVID-19 cases from a single family. The remaining two cases were reported from Pedda Thanda in Khammam rural mandal and Moti Nagar in the town a couple of days ago. Containment measures have been scaled up in the Quilla locality.

All the entry and exit points of the fort area have been cordoned off by.Sources said that all the seven COVID-19 patients from the district are undergoing treatment in the designated hospitals in Hyderabad.

A Jamaat returnee from Jainoor mandal headquarters in Kumram Bheem Asifabad tested positive for COVID on Monday taking the total of positives to three in the district. All three belong to a single family.

(With inputs from our correspondents in Nizamabad, Khammam and Adilabad)