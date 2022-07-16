Nizamabad MP’s convoy attacked in Jagtial district

Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls up Arvind to inquire about incident

The convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Aravind was allegedly attacked by a section of irate villagers at Erdandi village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Jagtial district on Friday, sparking tension in the village.

Sources said that a group of villagers stopped the convoy of Mr. Aravind when the latter arrived in Erdandi to take stock of the rain devastation in the village on Friday afternoon.

They allegedly raised slogans opposing the entry of Mr. Aravind into their village citing some reasons, which could not be confirmed immediately.

Following the intervention of local police, the MP’s car moved ahead from the spot. However, some residents allegedly pelted stones at two cars in the convoy, damaging the windowpanes of the vehicles, sources added.

Meanwhile, the BJP district leaders condemned the incident terming it as an “act of political vendetta.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Mr. Aravind over phone and inquired about the incident.