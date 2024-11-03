GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nizamabad migrant worker hospitalised in Hyderabad after 10-month coma in Qatar

Published - November 03, 2024 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Badanapalli Sayanna, a resident of Nagampet in Nizamabad district, was recently transferred to Hyderabad from Qatar, where he had been in a coma for the past ten months due to health complications. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took up the matter, after which he was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for treatment.

Mr. Sayanna was first admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on November 1. However, his family, unable to bear the private hospital’s costs, sought admission at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), hoping for financial relief and government assistance. His wife Premala and their sons Vikas and Vineeth reached out to local leaders, appealing for support with medical expenses.

Mr. Revanth Reddy took up their cause, leading to an intervention by Mutyala Sunil Reddy, the Congress in-charge of Balkonda Assembly Constituency, who facilitated the request through State government channels.

Manda Bhim Reddy, convener of the Congress NRI Cell, highlighted the challenges faced by migrant workers from the Gulf and other regions, noting that their exclusion from State ration card lists, due to policies enacted by the previous government, renders them ineligible for health coverage under the Arogyasri scheme.

November 03, 2024

