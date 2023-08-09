August 09, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

An Information Technology Hub in Nizamabad developed as part of Telangana government efforts to facilitate IT sector spread wings to tier-II towns is scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday by IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao.

“I will be inaugurating a new IT Hub in Nizamabad city tomorrow as part of our efforts to take IT sector to tier 2 cities and towns,” the Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The IT Hub will also have an embedded T-Hub and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) centre to help youngsters innovate and upskill, he said.

The inauguration will be a significant milestone in the region’s technological development and open doors to a host of new opportunities. Fifteen companies have signed up to establish their presence in the hub and already hired employees to launch operations. The hub will attract investments, generate employment and create a flourishing IT industry in Nizamabad, the Minister’s office said in a release.

There will be around 750 seats in the facility. MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla accompanied by Urban MLA of Nizamabad Ganesh Bigala and Nizamabad Rural MLA Baji Reddy Govardhan visited the IT Hub to oversee the development.

The IT Hub, developed by TSIIC, aligns with the government’s vision of fostering a thriving technology ecosystem across Telangana. With its modern infrastructure and strategic location, it is poised to be a fulcrum of innovation, collaboration, and economic growth. The integration of technology and employment opportunities will pave the way for digital transformation and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of Nizamabad. Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet are other tier II cities where IT towers are functional, the Minister’s office said.

