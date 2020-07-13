Nizamabad GGH Superintendent quits

Dr. Nageswara Rao, Superintendent of Government General Hospital, Nizamabad has tendered his resignation to his post with immediate effect.

Dr Rao on Monday sent his resignation letter addressed to the Director of Medical Education. He also confirmed that he has resigned and his letter to the DME. The GGH Nizamabad hospital was in the news for all the wrong reasons last week. First four patients, including three COVID-19 patients, undergoing treatment in the hospital died on a single day amid complaints that lack of oxygen cylinders led to their deaths. A day later, body of a COVID-19 patient was transported by the family members in an autorickshaw from the mortuary to the burial ground. The DME had taken a serious note of the two incidents and sought an explanation from the Hospital Superintendent. The Nizamabad Collector too ordered an inquiry into the episode.

Sources said Dr. Rao took the decision to quit in the wake of the recent developments. On Monday, an audio message was circulated on the social media on his resignation.

There was no official confirmation whether the DME had acted on the resignation letter of Dr. Rao.