Nizamabad doctor receives President Gold medal

HYDERABAD

15 July 2021 10:18 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the President of India’s Medal and Certificate to Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS)-Nizamabad chairman Neeli Ramchander at a special function held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Dr. Ramchander won the prestigious President of India’s Red Cross Gold Medal of the Society for the year 2017-18 and certificate in testimony of his humanitarian services rendered in Red Cross. Presenting the award, Ms. Soundararajan appreciated his relentless services as IRCS functionary. This is the first award to IRCS State branch after the formation of Telangana State.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, IRCS representatives Madan Mohan Rao, Vijayachander Reddy, EC member E.V. Srinivasa Rao, IRCS Nizamabad functionaries Bussa Anjaneyulu and Thota Rajashekar were among those present on the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising