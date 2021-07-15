Hyderabad

Nizamabad doctor receives President Gold medal

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the President of India’s Medal and Certificate to Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS)-Nizamabad chairman Neeli Ramchander at a special function held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Dr. Ramchander won the prestigious President of India’s Red Cross Gold Medal of the Society for the year 2017-18 and certificate in testimony of his humanitarian services rendered in Red Cross. Presenting the award, Ms. Soundararajan appreciated his relentless services as IRCS functionary. This is the first award to IRCS State branch after the formation of Telangana State.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, IRCS representatives Madan Mohan Rao, Vijayachander Reddy, EC member E.V. Srinivasa Rao, IRCS Nizamabad functionaries Bussa Anjaneyulu and Thota Rajashekar were among those present on the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 11:18:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/nizamabad-doctor-receives-president-gold-medal/article35335167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY