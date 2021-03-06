Hyderabad

06 March 2021 00:25 IST

Nizam tiffin box theft accused booked again

Mohd Ghouse Pasha alias Khooni Ghouse, one of the accused in Nizam’s multi-crore golden tiffin box theft case, was booked by the Rajendra Nagar police of Cyberabad for creating nuisance in the area. The 25-year-old centring worker along with his friends damaged a few auto rickshaws and bikes in an inebriated condition at Chintalmet area on Thursday night. The accused is still at large, police said.

Advertising

Advertising