Nizam tiffin box theft accused booked again

Mohd Ghouse Pasha alias Khooni Ghouse, one of the accused in Nizam’s multi-crore golden tiffin box theft case, was booked by the Rajendra Nagar police of Cyberabad for creating nuisance in the area. The 25-year-old centring worker along with his friends damaged a few auto rickshaws and bikes in an inebriated condition at Chintalmet area on Thursday night. The accused is still at large, police said.

