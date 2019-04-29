‘Nizam gave cycles to Abids police to patrol streets’

“Cyber crime has become a challenge for law enforcement agencies in the country and a large number of semi-literate youth, especially school drop-outs, are indulging in the frauds,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Citing the example of a remote village in Jharkhand, Mr. Kumar said that the entire village got carried away with the hope of making easy money after a few youth resorted to the same.

“Jamtara and surrounding villages are home to most fraudsters in India. Almost every youngster living there is a ‘cyber fraud’,” he said, while addressing a conference on “Fraud and the future”, organised by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) here on Sunday. He said that the jobless youth were getting into cyber crime for easy money and cheating people from across the country.

Every month, police send at least two teams to detect cyber fraud cases, especially OTP and bank card frauds, he stated. He said that Hyderabad police have come a long way since the Nizam gave bicycles to Abids police to patrol streets and maintain law and order.

“Today, police are banking heavily on IT to enforce law and order effectively and put a check on cyber crime,” he said.

“At a time when Silicon Valley is into innovations, a few countries in eastern Europe are busy setting an example for themselves in the world of cyber crime. There is no limit to cyber world and these days even cars are more of a computer science product than mechanical engineering,” he said. Before launching ACFE’s website, he explained how crime in Hyderabad had drastically come down after the implementation of technology.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, Additional Commissioner Muralikrishn and ACFE president P. Sharath Kumar were present.