NITI Aayog delegates visit self-employment units of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in Huzurabad

A delegation of NITI Aayog visited several self-employment units of the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad town on Friday.

The team headed by Vishwanath Bishnoi interacted with Kanikuntla Kala, a beneficiary of the scheme, at her paper plate making unit in the town. She told the visiting delegation that the fully automatic machine-made paper plates achieved significant share in the local market within a short span, sources said.

The delegation later visited non-woven carry bags and embroidery units being run by other beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu.

The scheme envisages one time capital assistance of ₹10 lakh each to all eligible SC families as 100% grant/subsidy to set up a suitable income generating unit.

According to sources, the members of the delegation appreciated the enterprising endeavour of the beneficiaries to achieve economic empowerment by setting up income generating units by availing the scheme.