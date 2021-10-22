NIT Warangal starts 3 five-year M.Sc programmes

Hyderabad

22 October 2021 20:16 IST

50% seats reserved for students from Telangana

National Institute of Technology Warangal (NIT-W) is starting three new M.Sc. Programmes - Integrated M.Sc, Mathematics, Integrated M.Sc, Physics and Integrated M.Sc, Chemistry from the academic year 2021-2022 onwards, as part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Prof. D. Dinakar of the Department of Physics at NIT-W said that these are 5-year programmes and an M.Sc degree will be awarded in the concerned branch after five years. However, students have an option to exit after three years with a B.Sc degree based on the request subjected to passing all the courses in first three years and meeting the eligibility requirements. Students also have an option to exit with a B.Sc.(Honours) at the end of the fourth year if they meet the eligibility requirements.

These programmes are unique in that they include engineering science core subjects, mandatory non-credit courses, Humanities and Social Science courses and term project in the 6th semester in addition to professional core courses and professional electives. Students will be trained in research and teaching.

Admission to these programmes are through JOSAA based on JEE-2021 rank. The number of seats in each programme are 20 and out of these, 50% seats are reserved for Telangana State. Tuition fee is ₹10,000 per semester, Prof. Dinakar said.