NIT Warangal scripts a new page in placements during pandemic

800 students placed so far

The National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W), saw more than 800 students of the 2021 batch placed in different companies with the highest package offered standing at ₹51.5 lakh per annum and the average package being ₹13 lakh.

NIT Warangal director N.V. Ramana Rao said that 130 students got a package of more than ₹20 lakh per annum. In total, more than 600 B Tech and more than 200 PG students got placed. The placement drive was held through the virtual mode this year due to the pandemic. Nearly 250 companies visited the campus this year to hire the talented students. He said that another 50 students got the jobs through off-campus drives.

Prof. Rao said that nearly 350 pre-final year students also got internships in different companies with a stipend varying from ₹20,000 to ₹1.6 lakh.

At a placement success meet held on Saturday, the director said that students were placed in different sectors such as software, banking, education, service and core engineering sectors. The roles too, varied with students getting into different jobs such as software developer, product developer, business analyst, business developer, data analyst, data engineer, robotic engineer, and core engineer.

Prof. Rao appreciated the Centre for Career Planning and Development (CCPD) in particular and faculty in general for keeping up the spirit among students during this pandemic time. Registrar NITW S. Govardhan Rao, deans and HoDs were present.