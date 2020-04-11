NIT-W researchers bag project on COVID-19

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology-Warangal (NIT-W) have bagged the ‘High Performance Computing Consortium’ project on COVID-19.

This is a project consortium to help researchers by providing access to high performance computing facilities available at NASA, IBM, Google Cloud, Microsoft and MIT, University of Pittsburgh and University of Illinois etc.

NIT-W director N. Ramana Rao said that computational studies on virus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for COVID-19 will be carried in a controlled environment of temperature and humidity. This will help the experimentalist to understand the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 at a molecular level. He said the world’s top scientific members reviewed the project idea of Soumya Lipsa Rath and Kishant Kumar of NIT-W.

Ms. Rath from department of Biotechnology and Mr. Kumar from department of Chemical Engineering, NIT Warangal said that their proposal for ‘Extreme Science and Engineering Discovery Environment (XSEDE)’, a high performance computing consortium project on COVID-19 has been approved by the members of consortium that include NASA, Government energy Laboratories of USA such as Sandia, Lawrence Livermore, Los Alamos and Oak Ridge Laboratories, Federal Agencies of USA, Microsoft, IBM, Google, NVIDIA apart from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Illinois, University of California - San Diego and University of Pittsburgh.