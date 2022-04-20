NIT students’ agitation enters third day

The ongoing agitation by a group of B. Tech second, third and final year as well as M. Tech first year students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, demanding that the ensuing end-semester exams be conducted in online mode, entered the third day on Wednesday.

The agitated students staged a demonstration at the entrance of the NIT for the third day in a row in protest against the decision of the authorities concerned to hold the end-semester exams in offline mode from April 27.

Sources said that the offline classes for the B. Tech and M. Tech students of the NIT resumed recently after a long session of online classes, necessitated by the COVID-induced restrictions, a couple of months ago.