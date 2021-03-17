NISA to host three-day golf championship

To be held at its newly-laid golf course

National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), the premier training institute of Central Industrial Security Force, will host the inaugural NISA Open Golf championship from March 19 to 21 on its newly-laid golf course at Hakimpet near here, said NISA director C.V. Anand.

“The tournament, featuring more than 100 golfers, is being organised at the Academy’s own golf course known as NEPTA (NISA Environmental Park and Training Area). This three-day event will comprise qualifying rounds on March 19 and 20, followed by the final on March 21,” Mr. Anand informed.

T-hole golf course

The recently constructed T-hole golf course has lush green fairways and international standard greens.

“NEPTA has all the required flavours and fervours which the golfers aspire for. Challenging sandy bunkers, roughs, intermediate tree lines and hazards make it challenging even for professional players,” he explained.

The tournament is being sponsored by Car Kia Automobiles dealers (36 Jubilee Hills and Gachibowli) and has four categories - NISA Open champion, above 55 years (The Legend Award), under-14 (The Golf Dusk Award) and the Ladies (The X Factor Award).

The winners will be adjudged based on their handicap calculated by double Peoria method and markings as per stable ford calculations, Mr. Anand explained.

Spot prizes

“Spot prizes for each session will also be announced after every session of qualifying round, which will include closest to the pin, arrows strike and bull’s eye,” he concluded.