NISA brings golf lovers together for tee time

Nearly 100 golfers competing in the first tournament hosted at NISA

The sight of young talent Adish Rajamani and woman golfer K. Pooja putting their skills to test on the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) golf course can well be inspirational for many budding talent and amateurs to make this venue a preferred destination.

“I am enjoying the ambience and hope to be a regular here,” exclaims Pooja, for whom the ongoing NISA Open Golf Tournament, sponsored by Car KIA Automobile Dealers (Jubilee Hills), was her first such experience.

Thanks to the efforts of NISA Director C.V. Anand, who played for Hyderabad (under-19 and 22) in cricket and winner of the 40-plus category All India Nationals tennis tournament recently, the nine-hole golf course on the NISA campus presents a perfect platform to move away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The sight of about 100 golfers competing in the first-ever championship at NISA can well be the beginning of a new chapter in promoting golf in a big way for civilians on the NISA campus.

“The tournament has the twin objective of creating awareness among civilians about the lush green golf course here and help us in improving the facility,” says Anand in a chat with The Hindu after a round of golf.

“In future, we are going to throw open the NISA Environmental Park and Training Area but will do the necessary screening and allow the golf enthusiasts by charging what we call ‘green fee’ and will also take up a limited membership drive soon,” he explains, adding that all-out efforts are being made to popularise the course. “We are keen to spend our ₹1 lakh monthly grant on sporting activity,” he adds.

Senior IPS officer Rajendra Kumar, who is an avid golfer, feels the course is “challenging with lot of trees and bunkers around and near the fairways”. “That should make golfers come back frequently,” he says.