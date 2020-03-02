NIRD develops IT platform for real-time monitoring of schemes

National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRD&PR) has developed an IT platform to make real-time assessment of nationwide programmes.

Called ‘Kaushal Bharat’, it is an ‘Enterprise Resource Planning’ (ERP) platform and will initially be utilised to monitor implementation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), a Central youth employment scheme.

Inspection

It is designed to enable States to capture data on projects under DDU-GKY and for the information to be collated in one system, which will enhance data security and data analytics and help generate quality analytical reports and scheme improvement. The Ministry of Rural Development plans to conduct inspections of training centres for all the States using Kaushal Bharat from April 2020.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the portal during a recent general body meeting of NIRD&PR held in New Delhi.

NIRD&PR had allocated a sum of ₹26.89 crore to private vendors over a period of four years for these services. Developing its own ERP will result in considerable financial savings for NIRD&PR.

Samir Goswami, director (Management Information Systems), DDU-GKY Division, NIRD&PR, said the technical advantages of Kaushal Bharat are that it can accessed by mobile devices, integrated with other MoRD systems and enable avoiding data entry errors from manual data entry.

Free for use

The usage of Kaushal Bharat is free; States do not have to pay any charges. It is designed to facilitate the States to capture the data/information related to projects under the DDU-GKY as prescribed in standard operating procedures. It also includes a separate mobile app to conduct inspections of the projects by CTSA, TSA and State Rural Livelihood Missions, Mr. Goswami said.