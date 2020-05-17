Ninth ‘Vande Bharat’ flight arrives in RGIA

Another ‘Vande Bharat’ flight — one from Chicago in United States with 168 passengers, landed at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport early on Sunday morning at 4.45 a.m. It is the ninth such flight coming here and the passengers were serviced through the fully sanitised main passenger terminal.

As has been the practice of late, the airport premises was totally sanitised and fumigated while social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal was practised. Each passenger and crew was screened by thermal cameras at the aerobridge under the supervision of Airport Health officials and CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance.

Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact and every baggage was sanitised by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the airport. Passengers were later sent for the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the designated locations across the city.

Few hours later, another Air India flight carried 68 passengers from Hyderabad to New Delhi from where they are supposed to be airlifted to various foreign destinations of the US and United Kingdom. Departing passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized interim international departures terminal as per safety protocol in place including thermal screening and other measures.

Thus far, 1,500 Indian nationals arrived here from US, UK, Philippines, Malaysia and UAE while over 1,000 foreign nationals were repatriated by various special relief flights to countries like US, UK, UAE, Kenya and Germany, an official spokesperson