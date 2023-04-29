Nine-year-old girl falls into pit in Secunderabad, dies

April 29, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

A nine-year-old girl, who fell into an uncovered pit, near a nullah at Kalasiguda, in Secunderabad, died on April 29. The incident took place in Mahankali police station limits.

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 a.m., when the deceased girl Mounika stepped out of her home to get milk packets.

She was studying in Class V.

Though local residents tried to rescue her, due to the heavy water flow in the nullah she was washed away.

After the Disaster Response Force personnel began search for the girl, her body was retreived a little away from Kalasiguda near Parklane nala.

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital declared the girl ‘dead on arrival’.

More details are awaited.

