HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine-year-old girl falls into pit in Secunderabad, dies

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 a.m. when the deceased girl Mounika stepped out of her home to get milk packets.  

April 29, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old girl, who fell into an uncovered pit, near a nullah at Kalasiguda, in Secunderabad, died on April 29. The incident took place in Mahankali police station limits.  

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.30 a.m., when the deceased girl Mounika stepped out of her home to get milk packets.  

She was studying in Class V.  

Though local residents tried to rescue her, due to the heavy water flow in the nullah she was washed away. 

After the Disaster Response Force personnel began search for the girl, her body was retreived a little away from Kalasiguda near Parklane nala.  

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital declared the girl ‘dead on arrival’.  

More details are awaited. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.