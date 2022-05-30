Brain-dead nine-year-old boy donates five organs

May 30, 2022 23:57 IST

Five organs were harvested from a nine-year-old boy, who was declared brain-dead, for transplantation in needy patients.

The boy, Vignesh Mangalapally, is a resident of IDPL Colony here. His mother M. Pavanai works for a private company, and father, M. Shankar, is no more.

The boy fell from the first floor on May 27, leading to injuries. He was treated at a corporate hospital, but prognosis was poor. The patient was declared brain-dead by the treating neuro-physician on May 28.

Coordinators from Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation Programme provided grief counselling to his mother and grand parents who agreed to donate his organs. Both kidneys, liver and two corneas were donated.