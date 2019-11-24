Hyderabad

Nine-year-old boy dies after falling into lift shaft

A nine-year-old boy died after falling from fourth floor to the bottom of the lift shaft in an apartment complex in Panchavathi Colony under Raidurgam police limits on Sunday. The family had moved into the rented flat at TVS Lake View Apartments one and a half months ago.

The boy was playing with his sister on fourth floor corridor in the afternoon when the lift started to move from the fourth to the fifth floor.

“The lift’s door opened when the boy pulled it. His sister pulled him back when he was peeping into the shaft. When the lift was moving down, it knocked him down and he fell into bottom of the shaft. He died on the spot,” said Raidurgam SI G. Saidulu.

The police said that the boy’s father did not want to lodge a complaint. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (Suspicious death) was registered.

