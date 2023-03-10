Nine poachers arrested, leopard skin seized

March 10, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Forest officials arrested nine members of an inter-State gang of poachers and seized a leopard skin in the forest area near Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday.

Of the nine accused, five hail from Andhra Pradesh, three from Chhattisgarh and one from Telangana. The arrested have been identified as G Venkata Venu, K Phaneendra, P Chiranjeevi, S Srinivas, M Kosaiah, K Erumaiah, M Mukesh, M Jitender and P Singha.

Two teams of Forest officials, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests, Kothagudem, A. Appaiah, arrested the nine while they were negotiating a deal to sell the leopard skin, sources said.

Forest officials suspect some of the members allegedly poached the leopard at Chintalnar forest area in neighbouring Chhattisgarh a few months ago and joined hands with those involved in illegal wildlife trade to sell the skin.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation is underway.