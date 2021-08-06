Nine OU colleges form cluster to offer inter-disciplinary courses

Hyderabad

System to help mobility of students to pursue certain subjects in a different college, across streams

Nine autonomous colleges in Osmania University region have been brought under the cluster system for offering flexibility to students to pursue courses of their choice in different disciplines from this academic year.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman T. Papi Reddy and vice chairman R. Limbadri held a meeting with principals of the nine colleges to discuss the modalities and pave the way for implementation of the new system. “We have formed three working committees of the principals to work out the modalities, and the report on the final road map will be submitted in a few days,” they said.

Prof. Limbadri said the system would be open for second year students now, and depending on the response and after overcoming teething problems, the scope would be expanded. “This will help mobility of students to pursue certain subjects in a different college and across streams. TSCHE will help in signing of MoUs between colleges and also play monitoring role in the transfer of credits and finances,” he said.

The nine colleges include Osmania University College for Women, Koti; Nizam College; Government City College; Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet; Raja Bahadur Venkat Rama Reddy Women’s College, Narayanguda; St. Ann’s College for Women, Mehdipatnam; St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet; Bhavan’s Degree College, Sainikpuri, and Loyola Academy.

Prof. Limbadri said apart from ensuring flexibility of students on courses, the cluster system will also help in sharing of resources like library, laboratory, infrastructure and human resources.