Nine hurt in road accident
Nine people on their way to Srisailam in an SUV suffered severe injuries after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the hilly track and fell into a gorge at Eegalapenta in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday evening.
Nagarkurnool SP Y Sai Sekhar said the accident took place around 8.30 p.m. near Krishnaveni Guest House.
Six wounded were shifted to Hyderabad, while three were shifted to Sunnipenta for treatment.
