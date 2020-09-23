Hyderabad

Nine hurt in road accident

Nine people on their way to Srisailam in an SUV suffered severe injuries after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the hilly track and fell into a gorge at Eegalapenta in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday evening.

Nagarkurnool SP Y Sai Sekhar said the accident took place around 8.30 p.m. near Krishnaveni Guest House.

Six wounded were shifted to Hyderabad, while three were shifted to Sunnipenta for treatment.

