Nine held from MP for duping investor

13 computer hard disk drives, a laptop, 18 mobile phones, four bank cards seized

​The Rachakonda Cyber Crime police arrested nine persons for cheating a city-based private employee on the pretext of providing huge profits by investing in the share market.

The accused, Shivshankar Athiya, Abhishek Soni, Abhilash Choudary, Rohit Jain, Bhavesh Baragi, Vinek Pateriya, Athar Hayat, Atul Pateriya and Rahul Soni were arrested from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh on on September 9. They were brought to Hyderabad on prisoner transit warrant.

According to police, in March, Nuthakki Koti Siva Kakani Sudhakar from Vanasthalipuram approached police stating that the accused contacted him over the phone and introduced themselves as executives of Top Global Research Company, Bhopal, who help in providing huge profits within four to six months by investing in share market.

They asked the victim to invest money through their company by making false promises of good returns and believing them, the former followed their instructions to open a DEMAT account and shared the credentials with them, police said.

“Lured by the false promises of the accused, Siva Kakani transferred ₹9.60 lakh. The accused did not invest it and used the money. Later, they stopped responding to his phone calls and messages,” police said.

Based on Siva Kakani’s complaint, a case was registered and the accused were arrested.

Further investigation revealed that one Shyam Sharma from Gwalior established a fake firm ‘Money Seizer’ in 2017 and later changed it into a call centre by the name ‘Top Global Research Pvt. Ltd’ in 2018.

Police seized 13 computer hard disk drives, a laptop, 18 mobile phones, four bank cards, 17 SIM cards and a Wi-Fi router.