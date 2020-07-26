Nine goats grazing on Haritha Haram plants seized

P SridharBHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

26 July 2020 22:15 IST

As many as nine goats landed in the custody of the civic authorities in Yellandu town after being caught while grazing on the saplings recently planted under the median plantation component of the State government’s flagship green initiative - Haritha Haram in the coal town.

After issuing a series of warnings to the errant cattle owners and sheep rearers to restrain their flock of livestock from grazing on the saplings, the municipal authorities have embarked on a special drive to impound the cattle and goats found damaging the plants on the main thoroughfares in the town. Nine goats were seized by the civic staff in Yellandu on Saturday while foraging through the saplings along the road median at the Jagadamba Centre in the heart of the town.

The staff detained the flock of goats to impose a fine on its owners on charges of violating the municipal rules, sources said. The action comes close on the heels of seizure of about 20 cows wandering on the main streets damaging saplings and causing traffic obstruction in recent weeks.

In the backdrop of ambitious plans to embellish the coal town with green cover by taking up massive plantation drive under the Haritha Haram, the civic body has decided to act tough against those damaging the saplings and hindering the green drive.

When contacted, Yellandu Municipal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy told The Hindu that action will be initiated against the owners of cattle and sheep who let the livestock to graze on saplings.

Around 20 cows were impounded and sent to Gowshala (cowshed) in Khammam after the owners failed to pay the penalty imposed for violation of the rules in force in the recent past, he said.

A fine of ₹ 3,000 will be levied per each seized goat on the concerned owners for violating Sections 159 (1) and (2) of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, he said, adding that owners of the detained goats will be allowed to take back their flock only after paying the stipulated penalty.