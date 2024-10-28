GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine fall ill after eating at momos at Hyderabad stall, police launch investigation

Published - October 28, 2024 03:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad police registered an FIR based on a complaint in which it was alleged that people fell ill after eating momos at a stall in the city. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Hyderabad police registered an FIR based on a complaint in which it was alleged that people fell ill after eating momos at a stall in the city. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A food poisoning outbreak has struck residents in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, allegedly after eating momos from a popular street food vendor. A total of nine people were hospitalised with severe stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea, prompting a police investigation.

The incident occurred on Friday (October 25, 2024) when 53-year-old Jakati Anjaneyulu, a vegetable vendor from Banjara Hills, filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills Police Station. According to Mr. Anjaneyulu’s complaint, his daughters 30-year-old Shivani and 38-year-old Swetha, along with Swetha’s husband 33-year-old Antony, became ill allegedly after eating momos from the ‘Delhi Hot Momos’ stall at Nandi Nagar’s Friday vegetable market. All three were admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where doctors confirmed food poisoning.

15 fall sick after consuming shawarma in Hyderabad

“When I asked around in Nandi Nagar, I learned that more people had similar symptoms after eating momos from the same vendor,” Mr. Anjaneyulu stated in his complaint. He cited local resident B. Prabakar, whose wife, 38-year-old Lavanya and teenage son were treated at Welcare Hospital in Ibrahim Nagar. Another resident, Munna Yadav, reported that his sons, aged 12 and 13, along with his nephew, also required hospitalisation due to food poisoning, the complaint said.

In response, Banjara Hills Police have registered an FIR against the momo vendor, identified as 19-year-old Md Rajik, and stall owner 35-year-old Md Arman. The charges include Sections 274 (Adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (Sale of noxious food or drink), 125(a) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 3(5) (criminal acts by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

“We are investigating the matter and urge residents to exercise caution when consuming food from street vendors in the area,” said a police official.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / food safety

