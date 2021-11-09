Nine drug offenders apprehended

About 8.6 kg ganja seized from their possession

The Cyberabad police on Tuesday announced the apprehension of as many as nine alleged drugs offenders who were nabbed over three days.

The move comes after the Cyberabad Commissionerate intensified its efforts to stop the selling and buying of narcotics. With raids being conducted every day, police has on their radar bulk buyers, local retailers and drug transporters. The offenders were apprehended after three cases were booked against them on November 6, November 7 and November 8, and as much as 8.6 kg ganja was seized from their possession, police said. As many as 101 petty cases were also registered.

Police said that the Preventive Detention Act was invoked on eight drug offenders. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra requested the public to inform police in case they have information related to drug suppliers through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell which can be reached on 79011 05423, or Cyberabad Whatsapp number 9490617444. Identity of those who share information will be kept confidential, he said.