Nine Bangladeshis chargesheeted

The accused established prostitution rackets in various parts of the country

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a charge sheet against 12 people, including nine Bangladesh nationals, in an international human trafficking racket operating from Hyderabad, in a special court here.

The case was initially registered on September 21, 2019 at Pahadi Shareef police station of Rachakonda Commissionerate, following the arrest of 10 human traffickers from two brothels at Jalpally village and Mahimood Colony in Balapur on the outskirts of the city.

Four young Bangladeshi girls were rescued from the brothels and several digital devices, fake Indian identity documents and other incriminating material were seized.

Following the cross-border links in the case, the agency registered a fresh case on December 12, 2019 and launched a probe.

The investigators found that the arrested accused were associates of Ruhul Amin Dhali and Abdul Barik Sheikh, who illegally trafficked young girls from Bangladesh to India and vice versa.

Ruhul Amin Dhali was already arrested by NIA on December last in another case. Further, the investigation revealed that there were money transfers between Ruhul Amin Dhali and Abdul Barik Shaik as commission paid to the former for trafficking across the borders.

“Ruhul Amin Dhali and other 10 arrested accused had illegally entered India in 1980s and established a prostitution racket along with Yusuf Khan and Bithi Begum (husband and wife) in various parts of India,” NIA officials said.

They said that the 12 accused hatched a conspiracy along with their associates in Bangladesh to look for young Bangladeshi girls in the age-group of 19 to 25 years and traffic them to India by crossing Sonai river to Kolkata and then shift them to various destinations in the country, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“These girls are lured with the promise of lucrative jobs and better quality of life in India. They are also provided fake Indian identity documents and are eventually forced into prostitution,” the officials said.

The rescued young girls are presently in shelter homes in Hyderabad and the arrested accused are in judicial custody.

Those chargesheeted are Abdul Barik Shaik from Bangladesh, who is currently absconding, Ruhul Amin Dhali from West Bengal, Asad Hasan from Maharashtra, Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Mohd Rana Hussain, Mohammed Al Mamun, Sojib Shaik, Suresh Kumar Das, Mohd Abdulla Munshi, Mohd Ayub Shaik from Bangladesh and from Bangladesh, and Shareeful Shaik of Maharashtra.

Further investigation in the case is on, NIA added.