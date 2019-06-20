NIN, U.K. university to take up joint study on fungi poisoning

A joint research team that comprises scientists from National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and University of Aberdeen, the United Kingdom, would take up a study on the impact of mycotoxins in diets and on chronic diseases with a focus on under-nutrition and growth impairment in Telangana.

Mycotoxins are chemical toxins produced by various species of fungi which contaminate a variety of food commodities, particularly cereals, oilseeds, and spices. They are considered food safety hazards in view of their impact on human and animal health, said NIN Director N. Hemalatha on Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural of ‘International Partnership Workshop’ organised by NIN and Aberdeen University on dietary mycotoxin exposure in India and possible link to chronic diseases, she said the joint research team would soon take up work on the theme.

Ms. Hemalatha said for NIN, food safety was an important part of ensuring nutrition security and thus has initiated several studies since the late 60s. Research outcomes from these have helped many regulatory bodies like the FSSAI and BIS set standards and safety limits for food. Similarly, the latest research would help in many such efforts, she added. Food safety expert Ramesh V. Bhat, in his keynote address, pointed out that fungi contamination of important food commodities such as cereals, millets, groundnuts and spices has been documented, but most studies have looked into short-term health impacts, including those on cattle, poultry and humans. The current workshop would explore long-term health effects and chronic diseases, he added.

“Studies, especially in Africa, indicate the possible links of mycotoxins exposure in diet to growth impairment in young children. In India, mycotoxins assume a significant public health problem as highlighted by various incidents of acute mycotoxin poisoning,” said Silvia Gratz of University of Aberdeen.

The TS government would certainly take into cognisance the scientific inputs to strengthen its civil supplies, said Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies Akun Sabharwal.