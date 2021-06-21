NIN to take up sero-surveillance in three districts

HYDERABAD

Children aged 6-9 years to be included in study for the first time

Children aged between six and nine years will be covered for the first time in the fourth round of the of the community based sero-surveillance for spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Jangoan, Kamareddy and Nalgonda districts. The study will be taken up by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in association with the Telangana government from Tuesday for the next four days.

This latest study is in continuation of the earlier three rounds conducted in these districts in May, August and December 2020 and will also be covering all age groups like in the previous three phases — 10 to17-year-old adolescents, above 18 age group and also healthcare workers, said a press release on Monday.

The IgG antibodybased sero-positivity indicates the extent of spread of the coronavirus in the general population and will help monitor the trends of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It could be the basis for strengthening control measures for the impending spike in numbers, if any.

“We will be covering 400 subjects in 10 villages of each of the three districts. In addition, 100 healthcare workers from district hospitals, community health centres and so on, will be covered in each district,” said NIN head of the public health division, A. Laxmaiah.

NIN director R. Hemalatha said the population based sero-epidemiological studies will help in determining the burden of COVID-19 at the community level. “We are actively working with the Telangana government and the district administrations to ensure smooth operationalisation of this surveillance,” she added.