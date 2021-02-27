NIN launches national e-survey to map nutrition, health status

HYDERABAD

27 February 2021 23:56 IST

People urged to tICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NINake part in the e-survey on a large-scale

City-based ) has launched an online e-survey in an endeavour to generate a national-level, participatory real-time data on food intake, dietary habits and health indicators for mapping of nutrition and health status of people across the country.

Voluntary participation

The institute has invited people of all age groups to visit the NIN website and fill up a simple e-survey form voluntarily. Considering that there are shifts in agricultural production, food production, availability and accessibility of foods and their consumption, changes are bound to happen in the dietary patterns and hence the health risks, a press release issued by NIN said.

“Monitoring of food intakes, nutrition and health status of the population should be dynamic in nature to enable the planners, implementers and developmental partners to revise and design new nutrition and health intervention programmes. We hope this experiment of e-survey will help us fill this gap reasonably,” NIN director Hemalatha R. said.

Advertising

Advertising

Two types of forms

She said there are two types of e-survey forms available on the NIN’s website — one for adults (above 18 years) to collect self-reported data on nutrition status, food frequency and intakes, and another for parents/caregivers of children below two years of age, wherein they are expected to fill in the information related to infant and young child feeding, especially in terms of food frequency, diversity and nutritional status.

Immediately after filling up the e-survey forms, the respondents can have a quick glance of their nutritional status or the child’s nutritional status based on the data provided online. One can participate in the e-survey and fill up the forms by visiting https://www.esurvey.nin.res.in.