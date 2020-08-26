NIN, govt. take up second COVID survey

HYDERABAD

To cover 1,200 individuals in 30 villages of 3 districts; findings of earlier survey yet to be published

The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in association with the Telangana Sate government has initiated the second round of sero-epidemiological survey to monitor the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population as part of the nationwide survey being spearheaded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

Baseline survey

The baseline survey was conducted in May in three districts of Telangana — Jangaon, Kamareddy and Nalgonda. The data then showed only two positive cases in Jangaon (0.49%) and one each in Kamareddy (0.25%) and Nalgonda (0.25%). About 10 villages/wards are being selected in each of these districts and from each selected village 40 subjects aged 10 or above are being randomly covered for the survey.

House-to-house

Telangana Health department and district authorities are actively engaged in the survey process to ensure smooth operationalisation of house-to-house survey in 30 villages across three districts. The total subjects covered in this survey will be about 1,200, according to a press release by the institute director.

The population-based sero-epidemiological study is to help determine the trend in transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the socio-demographic risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings will be useful to strengthen containment measures, the release added.

However, scientists are tight-lipped about the results of the first round of the sero-epidemological survey conducted in the twin cities and other cities across the country as they are yet to be published. “We are expecting the Ministry of Health and the ICMR to publish them soon,” they said.