NIMS to offer Master’s in Hospital Management

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is offering an intensive Master’s Programme in Hospital Management to create highly qualified managers and administrators for efficient management of hospitals in India.

The Department of Hospital Administration with a team of highly qualified and experienced faculty will impart necessary knowledge and skills with practical orientation and help formulate strategies for more efficient management of super-specialty hospitals, said academic in-charge of the department Dr. M. Ramesh.

He said that the course curriculum is spread over four semesters of class room instruction, practicals, and fifth semester of internship in a hospital that covers the entire gamut of hospital administration in the modern era. “Career prospects are huge in management of corporate and private hospitals in India and abroad. Over 200 students from NIMS are placed in top hospitals in India and abroad,” he said.

The aspirants of Master’s Programme in Hospital Management should possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and the selection is based on the aggregate of marks secured in entrance examination, group discussion and personal interview. Details can be had on www.nims.edu.in or on 9642928910.