NIMS to get 200 ICU beds, 120 ventilators by mid-Jan.

Health Minister acknowledges scarcity of emergency beds

The struggles of finding an ICU bed at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Panjagutta, is widely known. Now, the dearth of emergency beds has been acknowledged by none other than Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who has directed the institute administration to add 200 beds to its existing 155-bed intensive care facility. What’s more, another 120 mechanical ventilators would be provided to NIMS, which currently has 89 ventilators.

The shortage of beds has been a grouse among common citizens who rely on the semi-autonomous institute for emergency medical services. Private hospitals charge anywhere around ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh a day for ICU services.

Stating that the decision to provide additional medical resources was taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Health Minister has directed NIMS officials on Tuesday to make arrangements for the facilities by January 15 next year. Since COVID-19 cases are estimated to surge again from mid-January, the resources would be crucial.

Prior to announcing the 40-day deadline for arrangement of 200 more ICU beds and 120 ventilators, Mr Harish Rao inaugurated a genetics laboratory (for detection of hereditary diseases and congenital anomalies), a Multi Disciplinary Research Unit, endoscopic equipment, a new block for physiotherapy department, and some more equipment, including a bone densitometer.

Head of the Physiotherapy department J. Sravan Kumar said they attend around 70 patients a day. “Now, we can attend 150 patients,” said Dr Sravan.

A 200-bed Mother and Child Health Centre attached to the institute would also be opened to attend high-risk pregnancy cases. Currently, the pregnant women undergo treatment at government maternity hospitals in Sultan Bazaar, and Petlaburj.

Equipment sought

After inaugurating the medical resources, the Health Minister held a meeting with heads of various speciality and super speciality departments, including radiology, pathology, biochemistry and nephrology. They have asked for additional equipment to be able to provide efficient services. Mr Harish Rao said the equipment costs ₹153 crore, and the amount has been approved.

Meanwhile, he also visited the eight-bed bone marrow transplantation unit where services are provided free of cost under Aarogyasri Health Scheme. Currently, five patients who underwent the procedure are recovering.