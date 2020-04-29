NIMS tele-consultation to start from tomorrow

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) will offer tele-consultation facility for non-emergency cases from May 1 on a pilot basis. The service, which would be provided free of charge, will be helpful especially to those who have to travel long distances for the consultation.

Out-patient (OP) visits at the institute, offered in the morning, has seen a drop from the usual average of 2,500 a day to 200-300 a day during the lockdown. The tele-consultation initiative will help more people access medical services.

Medical superintendent of NIMS, N. Satyanarayana, said the tele-consultation services will start with seven departments with limited appointments and subsequently be extended to other departments. The seven departments include General Medicine, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Medical Oncology, Neurology, Nephrology and Rheumatology.

“This service is appointment-based and can be accessed through any one of the following methods — via NIMS HMIS app available on Google Play store on android phones; NIMS web portal (ttps://www.nims.edu.in) or by booking an appointment on enquiry number 040-23489244 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” Dr Satyanarayana said.

The slot has to be booked at least one day prior to the date of consultation. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number after a slot is reserved. The patient has to keep his/her phone by their side at the allotted time.

Doctors of respective departments will call on the registered mobile number between 9.30 a.m and 12.30 p.m. as per the appointment date and time. “If the call is not answered, a new appointment should be sought as per availability,” the medical superintendent said.