NIMS receives ₹2.1 crore donation to upgrade facilities

The Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad in partnership with Premier Energies Limited donated ₹2.1 crore to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for establishing a Paediatric Epilepsy Centre and to renovate crèche facilities.

In the future, the Rotary Club plans to extend its impact with projects including Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for paediatric epilepsy patients at NIMS, renovation ofcrèche for NIMS employees’ children, provision of interactive TVs and learning content to government schools, construction of a diagnostics centre in Secunderabad, and a mission to build 100 toilets.

This project with NIMS will be executed under the presidency of Rotarian Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director of Premier Energies Limited, with active support from Rotarian Uday Pilani and other Rotary Club members, according to a release.

