NIMS orthopaedics doctors performing 400 surgeries monthly, offering affordable healthcare

The orthopaedics department at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has set a benchmark by performing approximately 400 major orthopaedic procedures each month.

For the last two years, NIMS has witnessed a fivefold increase in orthopaedic surgeries, handling cases that range from routine knee replacements to intricate spinal surgeries, positioning itself as a major referral centre for patients across three states.

Each month, NIMS orthopaedic department performs around 60 knee replacements, 20 hip replacements, and eight complex spinal surgeries for scoliosis, with each spinal procedure taking up to 10 hours.

Additionally, the department conducts 40 orthopaedic oncology cases, which require four to five hours each. Specialised surgeries in paediatric orthopaedics, arthroscopy, and Ilizarov ring fixation add to the workload, as do complex trauma cases requiring collaboration with other departments, including vascular and plastic surgery, said head of the department at NIMS Dr. Cherukuri Nagesh.

Affordable treatment

Dr. Nagesh added that NIMS ‘affordable pricing structure draws patients from across the region. Complex surgeries that could cost up to ₹10 lakh in corporate hospitals are conducted at NIMS for a fraction of the cost. For instance, scoliosis surgeries typically costing ₹8 to ₹10 lakh elsewhere are performed for about ₹1 lakh at NIMS. Knee replacements, usually billed at ₹3-5 lakh in private hospitals, are done for less than ₹1.5 lakh.

Many corporate hospitals now refer complicated polytrauma and neglected cases to NIMS, with five to six emergency cases being transferred each evening. With a near-100% success rate and outstanding pre-and post-operative care, NIMS has become the preferred choice for patients seeking high-quality orthopaedic care at affordable rates, he said.

Last year alone, NIMS performed 90 out of 100 scoliosis surgeries conducted across Hyderabad, and 90% of hip arthroplasties in the region.

Staggering numbers

Annually, doctors at NIMS perform close to 5,000 surgeries, with many requiring complex, multidisciplinary approaches. Joint replacements total about 800 cases per year, spinal surgeries reach 85, and orthopaedic oncology around 400. Arthroscopy procedures tally to 300 per year, while the institute also performs 25 endoprosthesis surgeries and provides 100 artificial limbs, he added.