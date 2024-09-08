NIMS hosts advanced scientific programme on TMS

The Department of Neurology at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad hosted an advanced scientific programme on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) on September 8 (Sunday). TMS is a treatment that uses magnetic fields to stimulate the brain and treat brain-related conditions.

Led by Dr. Surya Prabha, Professor and Head of the Department of Neurology, the programme featured lectures and live demonstrations by speakers, including Dr. Nitish L. Kamble, Additional Professor of Neurology at NIMHANS Bengaluru, and Dr. Saikrishna Tikka, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at AIIMS Bibinagar.

The event highlighted the latest advances in TMS technology and its potential applications in neurology, such as stroke rehabilitation and other clinical indications.