NIMS doctors treat 56-year-old suffering from serious heart condition

Doctors at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad have successfully treated a 56-year-old man suffering from a severe heart valve problem. The doctors replaced the patient’s damaged mitral valve using a rare and advanced procedure called Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR).

TMVR, a minimally invasive procedure, replaces a damaged mitral valve without requiring open-heart surgery. Instead, the valve is inserted through a blood vessel in the leg, offering a safer and quicker recovery. “This was the first such procedure performed at NIMS,” said Dr. B. Srinivas, Professor and Head of the Cardiology department.

The patient, who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease requiring regular dialysis, was considered high-risk for traditional open-heart surgery. Facing this challenge, the cardiology team opted for TMVR as an alternative.

Led by Dr. Srinivas and supported by Dr. Manikrishna, Dr. Abhinay Reddy, and Dr. K. Anurag, the team successfully carried out the procedure on November 19. To further ensure the success of the operation, the doctors used the LAMPOON technique, a specialised method to prevent blood flow obstruction by modifying the existing valve.

“Performing TMVR in patients with mitral annular calcification (MAC), a condition where calcium deposits make the procedure exceptionally difficult, is extremely rare and has only been attempted a few times worldwide,” said Dr. Srinivas.

The patient’s recovery was quick. Within two days, he was walking and performing normal activities, and by day four, he was discharged, the doctors said.