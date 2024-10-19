NIMS doctors perform deep brain stimulation surgery on 23-year-old deaf and mute man

A 23-year-old man, deaf and mute since birth due to a rare genetic condition, has experienced a remarkable recovery from severe dystonia after undergoing Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad. The man, who had been suffering from uncontrollable and painful twisting movements of the neck and body, was unable to eat, walk or carry out daily activities without assistance.

His condition had left him entirely dependent on his parents, who acted as his caregivers. After a careful assessment by NIMS doctors, he was deemed a suitable candidate for DBS, an advanced neurosurgical procedure that delivers electrical impulses to specific areas of the brain to regulate abnormal activity. The surgery was made possible through financial support from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

DBS, which has been transformative for conditions like Parkinson’s Disease, essential tremor and dystonia, works by implanting a ‘brain pacemaker’ that sends electrical signals to the brain. These signals help control the involuntary movements, stiffness and tremors that characterise these disorders.

Following the surgery, the young man’s condition improved dramatically. His severe dystonia subsided, allowing him to walk, feed himself and manage daily tasks independently. His parents, overwhelmed by the success, described the surgery as nothing short of a miracle, saying it had restored their son’s ability to live a normal life, the doctors said.

“DBS surgery is highly effective in treating movement disorders like dystonia, tremors and Parkinson’s disease. One of its key benefits is that the therapy can be fine-tuned based on the patient’s symptoms, allowing for personalised treatment and fewer side effects,” said Dr. Sireesha Yareeda, Associate Professor of Neurology at NIMS.

“Many patients are reluctant to consider surgery but DBS is a relatively safe procedure with promising results,” explained Dr. Yerramaneni Vamsi Krishna, a senior neurosurgeon at NIMS.

In a move that will benefit more patients like the young man, the Telangana government has recently included DBS surgery in its Aarogyasri and Employee Health Schemes (EHS), making the expensive treatment accessible to lower-income patients. Dr. N. Bheerappa Nagari, Director of NIMS, said, “Previously, only high-income patients could afford DBS, but with the inclusion in government health schemes, many more patients will have access to this life-changing surgery.”