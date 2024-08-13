GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIMS doctors perform 300 robotic surgeries within a year

Published - August 13, 2024 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The robotic surgery unit at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad.

The robotic surgery unit at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad, has successfully completed 300 robotic-assisted surgeries (RAS) within a year of installing the Da Vinci Xi surgical robot. These surgeries span a range of complex procedures across the urology, gastrointestinal surgery, and surgical oncology departments. With this achievement, NIMS has become one of the fastest government hospitals in India to reach this milestone, say doctors.

The equipment costing ₹ 35 crore was inaugurated by former Health Minister T Harish Rao in July last year.

“Our goal is to provide the best course of treatment to everyone who visits our hospital. With cutting-edge technology being available in India, it is imperative to make the benefits of those available to all sections of the patient community,” said Dr. Bheerappa Nagari, Director of NIMS Hyderabad.

“This has also resulted in reduced waiting periods for surgeries, from months to a few days. The departments are now getting patients who prefer to undergo robotic-assisted surgery as the word-of-mouth of operated patients has helped us spread awareness about the benefits of RAS,” Dr Bheerappa added.

Dr. Rahul Devraj, Professor and Head, Department of Urology and Coordinator for Robotic Surgery, NIMS said, “In terms of technical feasibility, safety, and long-term oncological and other clinical outcomes, we found this approach as a viable alternative to traditional techniques. We have also observed that the patients who have undergone robotic-assisted surgeries have minimum pain, and this has reduced their post-operative follow-up.”

Related Topics

Telangana / health treatment / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.