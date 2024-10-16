GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIMS doctors perform 1,000 kidney transplants in a decade

Published - October 16, 2024 06:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Doctors from the urology department of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad.

Doctors from the urology department of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Urology department at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad today announced that they have completed 1,000 kidney transplants over the past decade, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s renal transplant programme.

In 2024, the department conducted 101 transplants till date, consisting of 55 live-related donor transplants and 46 deceased donor transplants. All of these procedures were provided free-of-cost under Aarogyasri, funded by the Government of Telangana.

“The NIMS renal transplant programme, established in 1989, has been a beacon of hope for patients across the region. Since 2015, the pace of transplants has accelerated with the introduction of the Jeevandan cadaver transplant programme, allowing the urology team to perform 1,000 kidney transplants, including numerous paediatric cases,” said Dr Rahul Devraj, Professor and HOD of Urology Department at NIMS.

The team has performed over 100 kidney transplants annually for the past ten years, with the exception of 2020 due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Rahul added that since its inception, NIMS has completed a total of 1,730 kidney transplants, with over 1,200 surgeries conducted since 2012 alone.

In addition to kidney transplants, the Urology department at NIMS also performs between 900 to 1,000 other urological procedures every month. These include surgeries for renal stones, prostate issues, cancer, reconstructive urology, paediatric urology and robotic surgeries. What sets NIMS apart from other centres is its integrated approach — while many hospitals maintain separate units for transplant and general urological surgeries, NIMS operates with a unified team, allowing them to handle complex transplants alongside routine urological procedures, explained Dr Rahul.

On multiple occasions, the team has conducted two or more kidney transplants in a single day, while simultaneously managing other surgeries.

Expressing gratitude for the constant support they have received, the team acknowledged the contributions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha and NIMS Director Dr. N. Bheerappa.

Published - October 16, 2024 06:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Urology / Ask a doctor

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.