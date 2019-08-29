Nimble-witted Telangana farmer shows the way for others

The easiest way for a cotton farmer to negate the distress brought on by BT cotton cultivation is to earn some supplemental income, desirably in the same farm, according to Jadhav Sanjeev from Islamnagar in Ichoda mandal. Unlike many of his ilk, he is able to survive bad times, thanks to an income of about ₹2,500 every alternate day through the sale of ridge gourd, which he cultivates on the fencing of his 13-acre cotton field.

“It’s basic common sense,” he observed as he began to tell his success story which he weaved through raising ridge gourd vines. “The barbed wire fencing is a perfect support for such crops and not using it would be a waste,” he added.

Mr. Sanjeev started cultivating ridge gourd three seasons ago and has earned a decent profit from it. He has become a sort of a role model for his fellow farmers, 25 of whom are following suit since the last season.

“So far, I have sold the vegetable worth ₹25,000 and there is a period of 45 days more to harvest the crop,” the farmer said. “This income has taken care of most of the expenditure I am incurring from cotton,” he pointed out.

The farmer has spent ₹2,400 on the purchase of four packets of seeds, which was sufficient to raise the vines on the fencing running into a length of about one kilometre. He also incurred an expenditure of about ₹5,000 on insecticide sprays.

“It’s not necessary to cultivate ridge gourd on the fencing. Farmers can also cultivate beans of different varieties, bitter gourd or other creepers too and earn similar income,” Mr. Sanjeev opined.

“These days, marketing the produce has also become easy. Either middlemen or vegetable traders lift it right at the farm saving the farmers of the trouble of going to the markets, though the profit margin decreases slightly,” the farmer explained.