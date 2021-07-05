Niloufer Hospital’s diet contractor held

Hyderabad

05 July 2021 19:22 IST

He misappropriated ₹1.20 crore by producing fake bills

Niloufer Hospital’s diet contractor was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Monday for alleged misappropriation of ₹1.20 crore by producing fake bills.

On June 17, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital lodged a complaint with CCS police, stating that diet contractor Koduri Suresh Babu has to supply diet to the patients as per the requirement of hospital staff. “He started preparing fake indents of normal diet to high protein diet which is costlier and also started preparing fake indents with more quantity than actual figures. With the help of all those fake indents, he has caused a loss of ₹1.20 crore to the government,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty, quoting the hospital superintendent.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered. Suresh Babu was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

