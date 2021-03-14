Nikhileshwar named for Kendra Sahitya Akademi award

The poet has been a voice of the oppressed over five decades

Five decades since he began writing poetry, questioning society and its systems, Nikhileshwar, born as Kumbam Yadava Reddy, has been honoured by the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for his anthology, Agniswaasa.

“I feel honoured that my collection of poems written between 2015-17 has been chosen for the award. The anthology is a commentary on the contradictions in the society that have been created over the past 5-6 years,” said Nikhileshwar, who then read out lines from one of his poems: “Prajalu naadi nokki pedatunna palakulu, Badi kantey ee roju gudi matrame nadavadi sootram.” Roughly translated, the lines mean: “The rulers who are suppressing the pulse of the people are prioritising temples over schools as their guiding principle”.

Born in Veeravalli near Bhongir, the poet was among six writers who changed their names in 1965 as part of a literary movement known as Digambara. He changed his name to Nikhileshwar.

“This school of thought challenged the established systems as they were oppressive and against the laws of nature. The poets felt that human growth is not possible under the existing system. They wanted to re-establish systems allowing human fulfilment in nature,” said Harikrishna Mamidi, poet and director of Language and Culture department of Telangana.

Over the past five decades, Nikhileshwar has been a voice of the oppressed, and was even sent to prison during Emergency under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (a precursor to Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

Migrating to the city from their village, Nikhileswar was brought up by his mother Kumbam Narsamma who started working in Vazir Sultan Tobacco. “I taught English at Keshav Memorial High School for 30 years and kept writing poetry. This recognition has come as a welcome surprise for me,” said the poet who lives in Nallakunta in Hyderabad.